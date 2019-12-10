By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Malibu Rum Strawberry Spritz 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Malibu Rum Strawberry Spritz 75Cl
£ 7.50
£10.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling strawberry & coconut flavour rum-based drink
  • *New* Malibu Strawberry Spritz, the perfect drink to be shared with friends. This sparkling rum-based spritz bursting with the taste of strawberry and a hint of coconut is ready to be served chilled over ice… Delicious! Feeling fancy? Slide in a few slices of fresh strawberry and enjoy the taste of summer.
  • Malibu is the world's number one coconut flavoured rum. The Caribbean rum base is produced at the West Indies Rum Distillery, a world renowned distillery founded in 1893. Every drop is filled with sun, music, beaches, parties, new friends, love, and adventures. Malibu liberates the spirit of summer.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Strawberry Malibu spritz

5 stars

Omg! Amazing! But I can’t believe I’ve been able to get it one time only since it’s release upon may, now it’s unavailable!!! What the?????????? Come on tesco!!!

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Malibu White Rum With Coconut 70Cl

£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Malibu Passion Fruit Rum 70Cl

£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Archers Peach Schnapps 70Cl

£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here