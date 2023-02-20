We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sharpie Permanent Markers, Ultra-Fine Point, Black, 2 Count

Fire your imagination with Sharpie Permanent Markers. Boasting an ultra-fine yet durable and pressure-resistant tip, they make for the most coveted companions when it comes to making your ideas indelible, doodling or jotting down notes. Extremely versatile, they can be used on ink-resistant surfaces and still look nearly as good as just inked.
Sharpie® is so much more than a permanent marker; it is a tool that creates possibilities everywhere. Designed to be bold, permanent, and impactful, Sharpie is an icon in American culture. Launched in 1964, it invented the permanent marker category and continues to push the boundaries of what permanent markers can do. Sharpie is incredibly versatile and can be found everywhere: in toolboxes, art studios, offices, factories, classrooms, soccer fields, birthday presents, and kitchen drawers. Sharpie can also be found beyond markers, as it leads in highlighters and has recently launched gel pens. If you can imagine the possibility, Sharpie can help make it a reality.
Try Sharpie on plastic, glass, wood, metal, clothExceptionally intense pitch black that delivers precise strokesWeather-proof ink that resists to water and wipingUltra-fine and narrow tip for extreme controlThis pack includes 2 black Sharpie Permanent Markers

Made in USA

