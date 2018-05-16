Warburtons Multi Seeded Sourdough 540G

Product Description
- Sliced White Bread made with Sourdough and Mixed Seeds (12%)
- The most important Ingredient in this Loaf is Time based on a traditional Artisan process we use a Delicious Blend of seeds and grains to give added Crunch & Texture
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 540G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour*, Water, Sourdough (12%) (Water, Wheat Flour*, Fermented Wheat and Rye Flour, Salt, Yeast), Seed Mix (12%) (Sunflower Seed, Golden Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed), Malted Wheat Flakes, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Oats, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Caramelised Sugar, *Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)]
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses: Nuts, Egg, Milk, Sesame Seeds and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. For 'Best Before' date see label.
Number of uses
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST
- To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684.
- warburtons.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
540g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (60g)
|Energy
|1067kJ
|640kJ
|-
|253kcal
|152kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|mono-unsaturates
|2.0g
|1.2g
|polyunsaturates
|3.1g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|37.4g
|22.4g
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|10.2g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.54g
|-
|-
Safety information
