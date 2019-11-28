By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons White Sourdough 540G

Warburtons White Sourdough 540G
£ 2.50
£0.46/100g
  • The most important Ingredient in this Loaf is Time based on a traditional Artisan process with Simple Ingredients and our Signature Sourdough we craft this Outstanding Loaf
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540G

Information

Number of uses

Contains 9 slices

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684.
  • warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Amazing sourdough!

5 stars

I absolutely LOVE this bread!! It was very close to San Francisco sourdough. Will definitely buy again. Disappointed that it’s not available to order online near me. Soft, yet firm. Great with a bit of butter.

