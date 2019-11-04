By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Twistd Spanish Chorizo Paella 250G

3(2)Write a review
Twistd Spanish Chorizo Paella 250G
£ 1.99
£7.96/kg
Each serving (125g as sold) contains
  • Energy670kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.75g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • A Spanish Style Mix of Risotto Rice, Red Pepper, Onion, Chorizo and Smoked Paprika.
  • Our Manifesto
  • Big flavours are our thing. We like nothing more than hunting down mouth-watering flavours from all over the world, and giving them a twist. Like this paella recipe which we've loaded with spicy Spanish chorizo.
  • Why not try with...
  • A little chopped parsley and a squeeze of lemon on top?
  • Fill your world with flavour
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Risotto Rice (20%), Red Peppers (10%), Onion (10%), Chorizo (7%) (Pork (91%), Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dried Milk, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano), Peas, Tomato Puree, White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Turmeric, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Garlic Powder, Ground Cayenne

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving as a main meal or 2 servings as an accompaniment

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • UK,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • UK,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • www.symingtons.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Portion (125g)% of RIReference Intake Value
Energy - (kJ)536kJ670kJ88400kJ
Energy - (kcal)127kcal159kcal82000kcal
Total Fat 3.7g4.6g770g
Saturates 0.9g1.1g620g
Carbohydrate 18g23g9260g
Sugars 1.8g2.3g390g
Fibre 1.9g2.4g830g
Protein 4.0g5.0g1050g
Salt 0.6g0.75g136g
This pack provides 1 serving as a main meal or 2 servings as an accompaniment----

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty, very easy to make - just heat in the

5 stars

Really tasty, very easy to make - just heat in the microwave. Great for a quick lunch.

Total YUK!

1 stars

It was horrible. It looked horrible and tasted horrible. I even complained to the manufacturers.

