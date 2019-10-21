By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Twistd Italian Tomato & Mascapone Risotto 250G

1(1)Write a review
Twistd Italian Tomato & Mascapone Risotto 250G
£ 1.99
£7.96/kg
Each serving (125g as sold) contains
  • Energy801kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.39g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Risotto rice in an Italian inspired creamy onion, mascarpone and tomato sauce.
  • Our Manifesto
  • We think every meal should be bursting with big flavours. That's why we've scoured the world for our favourites, and given them our unique twist. Like this risotto recipe, a simple fusion of two Italian classics.
  • Why not try with....
  • Sliced chicken and a sprinkling of fresh basil?
  • Made from natural ingredients
  • Fill your world with flavour
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Risotto Rice (17%), Onion (10%), Mascarpone Cheese (9%) (Milk), Leek, Double Cream (6%) (Milk), Tomato Puree (3%), Dehydrated Tomato (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Dried Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving as a main meal or 2 servings as an accompaniment

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • UK,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • UK,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • www.symingtons.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Portion (125g)% of RIReference Intake Value
Energy - (kJ)641kJ801kJ108400kJ
Energy - (kcal)154kcal193kcal102000kcal
Total Fat 8.3g10.4g1570g
Saturates 4.5g5.6g2820g
Carbohydrate 17g20.9g8260g
Sugars 1.5g1.9g290g
Fibre 1.4g1.8g630g
Protein 2.3g2.9g650g
Salt 0.31g0.39g66g
This pack provides 1 serving as a main meal or 2 servings as an accompaniment----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Stay away from

1 stars

Very dark and runny. Colour was completely wrong. Better options available for a quick risotto.

Helpful little swaps

Twistd Mediterranean Tomato & Herb Super Grain 250G

£ 1.99
£7.96/kg

Twistd Moroccan Spiced Super Grain 250G

£ 1.99
£7.96/kg

Twistd Spanish Chorizo Paella 250G

£ 1.99
£7.96/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here