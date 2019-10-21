Twistd Italian Tomato & Mascapone Risotto 250G

Stay away from
Very dark and runny. Colour was completely wrong. Better options available for a quick risotto.
Water, Risotto Rice (17%), Onion (10%), Mascarpone Cheese (9%) (Milk), Leek, Double Cream (6%) (Milk), Tomato Puree (3%), Dehydrated Tomato (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Dried Oregano
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.
Produced in the UK
This pack provides 1 serving as a main meal or 2 servings as an accompaniment
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Portion (125g)
|% of RI
|Reference Intake Value
|Energy - (kJ)
|641kJ
|801kJ
|10
|8400kJ
|Energy - (kcal)
|154kcal
|193kcal
|10
|2000kcal
|Total Fat
|8.3g
|10.4g
|15
|70g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|5.6g
|28
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|17g
|20.9g
|8
|260g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.9g
|2
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|6
|30g
|Protein
|2.3g
|2.9g
|6
|50g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.39g
|6
|6g
