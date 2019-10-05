By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twistd Moroccan Spicy Super Grain 250G

1(1)Write a review
Twistd Moroccan Spicy Super Grain 250G
£ 1.99
£7.96/kg
Each serving (125g as sold) contains
  • Energy678kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.65g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Moroccan Inspired Mix of Spiced Quinoa, Brown Rice, Chickpeas, Black Turtle Beans, with Onion, Peppers and Raisins.
  • Our Manifesto
  • When it comes to flavours, we say go big or go home. We love finding a tasty twist on flavours from all over the world. Like this super grains recipe, infused with a fragrant mix of Moroccan spices.
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Fill your world with flavour
  • With quinoa, brown rice, chickpeas & black turtle beans
  • Source of protein and fibre
  • Low fat
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, White Quinoa (17%), Brown Rice (12%), Chickpeas (6%), Black Turtle Beans (5%), Onion (5%), Red Pepper (3%), Yellow Pepper (3%), Raisins, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seeds, Thickener (Guar Gum), Ground Coriander, Salt, Ground Cayenne, Ground Cardamom, Turmeric, Dried Coriander, Dried Parsley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try with...
  • Lamb skewers and an oven warmed flat bread?

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • UK,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Portion (125g)% of RIReference Intake Value
Energy - (kJ)542kJ678kJ88400kJ
Energy - (kcal)129kcal161kcal82000kcal
Total Fat1.9g2.4g370g
Saturates 0.2g0.3g120g
Carbohydrate 22g28g11260g
Sugars 3.1g3.9g490g
Fibre 3.2g4.0g1330g
Protein 4.6g5.8g1250g
Salt 0.52g0.65g116g
This pack provides 2 servings----

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Unedible

1 stars

Wanted to give zero stars! Bought a packet today and when I opened them I could not eat them as they were full of mould. Absolutely disgusting!

