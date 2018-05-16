Twistd Indian Spicy Cous Cous & Lentils 100G

- Energy748kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.66g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Product Description
- Dried Cous Cous with Bulgur Wheat, Lentils, Red Pepper, Red Onion and Coriander in a Curry Style Seasoning.
- Our Manifesto
- When creating new flavours, big is always beautiful - especially when we add an unexpected twist. We've fused our favourite mix of East Indian spices with a hearty combination of cous cous, lentils and bulgur wheat for an epic instant meal.
- Why not try with...
- A bhaji or two?
- With cous cous, bulgur wheat & lentils
- Fill your world with flavour
- Made from natural ingredients
- Low fat
- Source of protein
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Cous Cous [Durum Wheat Semolina], Bulgur Wheat, Lentils, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Palm Oil, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Pimento, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay), Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Red Onion, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Salt, Pea Protein, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Garlic Powder, Cardamon, Ginger, Pimento, Clove, Cumin, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Spice Extracts), Ground Turmeric, Dried Coriander, Acid (Malic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions
- 1. Place the contents of this sachet into a bowl.
- 2. Add 160ml of Boiling water and stir well.
- 3. Leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to absorb water.
- 4. Fluff with a fork to separate grains. Serve immediately.
Number of uses
This sachet provides 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- www.symingtons.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 130g Serving
|Energy - (kJ)
|576kJ
|748kJ
|Energy - (kcal)
|136kcal
|177kcal
|Total Fat
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|31.8g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|3.1g
|Protein
|5.1g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.66g
