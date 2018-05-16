Twistd Mediterranean Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 100G

- Energy742kJ 175kcal9%
Product Description
- Mediterranean Inspired Chargrilled Vegetable Flavour Cous Cous with Dried Tomato, Peppers and Onion.
- Our Manifesto
- We only do big flavours. In fact, we look far and wide to find the biggest flavours we can, before giving them a twist. Like this Mediterranean cous cous recipe, packed with veggie goodness and that smokiness you only get from the grill.
- Made from natural ingredients
- Fill your world with flavour
- Low fat and saturated fat
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 100g
- Low saturated fat
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Dried Cous Cous [Durum Wheat Semolina], Vegetable Powders (Tomato, Red Pepper, Onion), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), Tomato, Sugar, Green Pepper, Onion, Palm Oil, Grilled Red & Yellow Peppers, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Mixed Herbs
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try with...
- A few slices of fried halloumi?
- Preparation Instructions
- 1. Place the contents of this sachet into a bowl.
- 2. Add 160ml of boiling water and stir well.
- 3. Leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to absorb water.
- 4. Fluff with a fork to separate grains. Serve immediately.
Number of uses
This sachet provides 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 130g Serving
|Energy - (kJ)
|571kJ
|742kJ
|Energy - (kcal)
|135kcal
|175kcal
|Total Fat
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|33.2g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|4.8g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.55g
|-
|-
