Twistd Mediterranean Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 100G

Twistd Mediterranean Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Each serving (130g) contains
  • Energy742kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.55g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Mediterranean Inspired Chargrilled Vegetable Flavour Cous Cous with Dried Tomato, Peppers and Onion.
  • Our Manifesto
  • We only do big flavours. In fact, we look far and wide to find the biggest flavours we can, before giving them a twist. Like this Mediterranean cous cous recipe, packed with veggie goodness and that smokiness you only get from the grill.
  • Made from natural ingredients
  • Fill your world with flavour
  • Low fat and saturated fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 100g
  • Low saturated fat
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Cous Cous [Durum Wheat Semolina], Vegetable Powders (Tomato, Red Pepper, Onion), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), Tomato, Sugar, Green Pepper, Onion, Palm Oil, Grilled Red & Yellow Peppers, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Mixed Herbs

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try with...
  • A few slices of fried halloumi?
  • Preparation Instructions
  • 1. Place the contents of this sachet into a bowl.
  • 2. Add 160ml of boiling water and stir well.
  • 3. Leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to absorb water.
  • 4. Fluff with a fork to separate grains. Serve immediately.

Number of uses

This sachet provides 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 130g Serving
Energy - (kJ)571kJ742kJ
Energy - (kcal)135kcal175kcal
Total Fat 1.1g1.5g
Saturates 0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate 25.5g33.2g
Sugars 2.8g3.6g
Fibre 1.6g2.1g
Protein 4.8g6.3g
Salt 0.43g0.55g
This sachet provides 2 servings--

