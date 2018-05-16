By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twistd Mexican Smokey Couscous & Super Grains 100G

Twistd Mexican Smokey Couscous & Super Grains 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Each serving (130g) contains
  • Energy731kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.53g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Dried Cous Cous, Bulgur Wheat, Rice with Red & Green Peppers, Lentils, Kidney Beans & Jalapeno Pepper in a Spicy Mexican Seasoning.
  • Our Manifesto
  • We're passionate with discovering big world flavours we can give our own twist. And nowhere does big better than Mexico. We've taken a heap of inspiration from their sun-drenched dinner tables for this spicy classic.
  • Why not try with...
  • Grilled chicken and a spoonful of guacamole?
  • Made from natural ingredients
  • Fill your world with flavour
  • Chilli rating - medium - 1
  • With cous cous, bulgur wheat, rice & lentils
  • Low fat
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 100g
Information

Ingredients

Cous Cous [Durum Wheat Semolina], Bulgur Wheat, Dried Rice, Tomato Powder, Red and Green Peppers (5.5%), Lentils, Palm Oil, Natural Flavourings (contain Barley), Maltodextrin, Ground Spices (Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Chilli Powder), Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Kidney Beans, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Powder, Jalapeno Peppers, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • 1. Place the contents of this sachet into a bowl.
  • 2. Add 160ml of Boiling water and stir well.
  • 3. Leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to absorb water.
  • 4. Fluff with a fork to separate grains. Serve immediately.

Number of uses

This sachet provides 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 130g Serving
Energy - (kJ)526kJ731kJ
Energy - (kcal)133kcal173kcal
Total Fat 1.4g1.8g
Saturates 0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate 24.0g31.2g
Sugars 2.4g3.1g
Fibre 2.5g3.2g
Protein 4.9g6.4g
Salt 0.41g0.53g
This sachet provides 2 servings--

