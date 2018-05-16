Twistd Mexican Smokey Couscous & Super Grains 100G

- Energy731kJ 173kcal9%
Product Description
- Dried Cous Cous, Bulgur Wheat, Rice with Red & Green Peppers, Lentils, Kidney Beans & Jalapeno Pepper in a Spicy Mexican Seasoning.
- Our Manifesto
- We're passionate with discovering big world flavours we can give our own twist. And nowhere does big better than Mexico. We've taken a heap of inspiration from their sun-drenched dinner tables for this spicy classic.
- Why not try with...
- Grilled chicken and a spoonful of guacamole?
- Made from natural ingredients
- Fill your world with flavour
- Chilli rating - medium - 1
- With cous cous, bulgur wheat, rice & lentils
- Low fat
- Source of protein
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Cous Cous [Durum Wheat Semolina], Bulgur Wheat, Dried Rice, Tomato Powder, Red and Green Peppers (5.5%), Lentils, Palm Oil, Natural Flavourings (contain Barley), Maltodextrin, Ground Spices (Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Chilli Powder), Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Kidney Beans, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Powder, Jalapeno Peppers, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions
- 1. Place the contents of this sachet into a bowl.
- 2. Add 160ml of Boiling water and stir well.
- 3. Leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to absorb water.
- 4. Fluff with a fork to separate grains. Serve immediately.
Number of uses
This sachet provides 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 130g Serving
|Energy - (kJ)
|526kJ
|731kJ
|Energy - (kcal)
|133kcal
|173kcal
|Total Fat
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|31.2g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.53g
