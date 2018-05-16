White Pearl No Added Sugar No Alcohol White Grape Sparkling 750Ml

Product Description
- Sparkling White Grape Juice Drink
- Celebrate in style
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Halal - Halal Food Council of Europe
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (36%), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days of opening.Best before end: See cap
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, holding away from the face.
- WHEN OPENING THE BOTTLE COVER THE CORK WITH YOUR HAND AND DO NOT POINT IT TOWARDS YOURSELF OR OTHERS. PRESSURIZED CONTENTS CAN CAUSE THE CORK TO POP ABRUPTLY.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- MAP Trading Ltd.,
- London,
- NW10 7BS,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- MAP Trading Ltd.,
- London,
- NW10 7BS,
- United Kingdom.
- For comments or enquiries please contact us by email: customerservice@whitepearl.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|101kJ/24kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|6.0g
|of which sugars*
|6.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
