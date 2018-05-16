By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
White Pearl No Added Sugar No Alcohol White Grape Sparkling 750Ml

£ 1.70
£0.23/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling White Grape Juice Drink
  • Celebrate in style
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Halal - Halal Food Council of Europe
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (36%), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days of opening.Best before end: See cap

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, holding away from the face.
  • WARNING
  • WHEN OPENING THE BOTTLE COVER THE CORK WITH YOUR HAND AND DO NOT POINT IT TOWARDS YOURSELF OR OTHERS. PRESSURIZED CONTENTS CAN CAUSE THE CORK TO POP ABRUPTLY.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • MAP Trading Ltd.,
  • London,
  • NW10 7BS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • MAP Trading Ltd.,
  • London,
  • NW10 7BS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • For comments or enquiries please contact us by email: customerservice@whitepearl.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 101kJ/24kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrates6.0g
of which sugars*6.0g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.0g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, holding away from the face. WARNING WHEN OPENING THE BOTTLE COVER THE CORK WITH YOUR HAND AND DO NOT POINT IT TOWARDS YOURSELF OR OTHERS. PRESSURIZED CONTENTS CAN CAUSE THE CORK TO POP ABRUPTLY.

