White Pearl No Added Sugar Red Grape Juice Sparkling 750Ml

best sparkling grape drink ive found
pass
this used to be the only juice i liked, like shloer before they messed with it, now its like sparkling water
Carbonated Water, Red Grape Juice from Concentrate (42%), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days of opening.Best before end: See cap
Produced in Spain
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|118kJ/28kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|7.0g
|of which sugars*
|6.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, holding away from the face. WARNING WHEN OPENING THE BOTTLE COVER THE CORK WITH YOUR HAND AND DO NOT POINT IT TOWARDS YOURSELF OR OTHERS. PRESSURISED CONTENTS CAN CAUSE THE CORK TO POP ABRUPTLY.
