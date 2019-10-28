Tesco Cocktail Sausages & Ketchup Dip 98G
- Energy950kJ 228kcal11%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ / 232kcal
Product Description
- Oven baked pork cocktail sausages with a tomato ketchup dip.
- Oven Baked. Seasoned pork sausages served with a classic tomato ketchup. Our experts carefully select ingredients to create perfect combinations of flavour and texture.
- Oven Baked Seasoned pork sausages served with a classic tomato ketchup
- Pack size: 98g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage [Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Protein, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Spices, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Mace Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract], Tomato Ketchup [Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contains Celery), Spices].
Pork sausages filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
98g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (98g)
|Energy
|970kJ / 232kcal
|950kJ / 228kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|14.8g
|Sugars
|7.4g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|11.1g
|10.9g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
