Tesco Cocktail Sausages & Ketchup Dip 98G

£ 1.00
£1.03/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy950kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausages with a tomato ketchup dip.
  • Oven Baked. Seasoned pork sausages served with a classic tomato ketchup. Our experts carefully select ingredients to create perfect combinations of flavour and texture.
  • Oven Baked Seasoned pork sausages served with a classic tomato ketchup
  • Pack size: 98g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage [Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Protein, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Spices, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Mace Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract], Tomato Ketchup [Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contains Celery), Spices].

Pork sausages filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

98g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (98g)
Energy970kJ / 232kcal950kJ / 228kcal
Fat13.8g13.6g
Saturates5.0g4.9g
Carbohydrate15.1g14.8g
Sugars7.4g7.2g
Fibre1.6g1.5g
Protein11.1g10.9g
Salt1.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

