Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages 6S 300G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 sausages. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.



Grill

Instructions: Preheat grill and wire rack to a medium heat. Place sausages on the wire rack and grill for 20 minutes, turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Place sausages onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes, turning occasionally.

