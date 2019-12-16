Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages 6S 300G

Awful! Tasteless with a strange texture. What has
Awful! Tasteless with a strange texture. What has happened to the Red Onion and Rosemary variety, are these discontinued? They were great!
I LOOOOOVE THESE!!!! hands down my fave vegan sausages :-)
Shame it's out of stock
Vegetarian and Gluten/Wheat free, an exceptionally hard combination to find, would be 5 stars if Tesco's Weston-Super-Mare still stocked them
The best sausages
These have to be the best veggie sausage I've tried. I've eaten lots over the years and these are the best by far.
Tasty but best eaten with your eyes closed.
As non-veggies we do still like to eat healthily and thought we would give these a try as opposed to the 'red meat' versions. They are surprisingly tasty. Very filling. We have had them twice now and have decided that, we will eat less of them next time around. The only thing that really puts me off, is the appearance. I thought it might just be their uncooked state but they look just as bad finished. That may be me being fussy but it's hard to tuck into something that looks like a gift from next door's dog.
Love them! New favourites
These are amazing! For people like me who need both vegan and gluten, these are a god send! Not many brands I find do both, so Ive stocked up on them, they taste lush aswell, new faves
Awful.
Awful. I agree with the poster who commented "Tesco own brand vegetarian Lincolnshire sausages are far better". Unfortunately Tesco do not appear to be selling their own brand at present.
Taste awful, weird texture. Tesco own brand vegatarian lincolnshire sausages are far better, but for some reason not delivering them here any more.
Must try
My new favourite veggie sausage - way better than any other of the Linda sausages!!!
No Taste Veggie Sasuage
NO Taste at all