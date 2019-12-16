By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages 6S 300G

3(10)Write a review
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
2 sausages (grilled as per instructions) contain:
  • Energy793kJ 190kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (grilled as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • 6 Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages
  • Vegetarian sausages made with rehydrated textured pea protein, onion and sage.
  • "Mum believe that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the Earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking product like this one.
  • Outrageously succulent
  • Pea protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (73%), Onion (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Sage, Flavouring, Black Pepper

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below.For best before end see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 sausages. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill and wire rack to a medium heat. Place sausages on the wire rack and grill for 20 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Place sausages onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes, turning occasionally.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(grilled as per instructions) per 100g(grilled as per instructions) per 2 sausages
Energy kJ869793
Energy kcal209190
Fat 11.5g10.5g
(of which saturates)1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate 10.2g9.3g
(of which sugars)1.1g1.0g
Fibre 5.0g4.6g
Protein 13.5g12.3g
Salt 1.3g1.2g

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Awful! Tasteless with a strange texture. What has

1 stars

Awful! Tasteless with a strange texture. What has happened to the Red Onion and Rosemary variety, are these discontinued? They were great!

I LOOOOOVE THESE!!!! hands down my fave vegan saus

5 stars

I LOOOOOVE THESE!!!! hands down my fave vegan sausages :-)

Shame it's out of stock

3 stars

Vegetarian and Gluten/Wheat free, an exceptionally hard combination to find, would be 5 stars if Tesco's Weston-Super-Mare still stocked them

The best sausages

5 stars

These have to be the best veggie sausage I've tried. I've eaten lots over the years and these are the best by far.

Tasty but best eaten with your eyes closed.

4 stars

As non-veggies we do still like to eat healthily and thought we would give these a try as opposed to the 'red meat' versions. They are surprisingly tasty. Very filling. We have had them twice now and have decided that, we will eat less of them next time around. The only thing that really puts me off, is the appearance. I thought it might just be their uncooked state but they look just as bad finished. That may be me being fussy but it's hard to tuck into something that looks like a gift from next door's dog.

Love them! New favourites

5 stars

These are amazing! For people like me who need both vegan and gluten, these are a god send! Not many brands I find do both, so Ive stocked up on them, they taste lush aswell, new faves

Awful.

1 stars

Awful. I agree with the poster who commented "Tesco own brand vegetarian Lincolnshire sausages are far better". Unfortunately Tesco do not appear to be selling their own brand at present.

Taste awful, weird texture. Tesco own brand vegata

1 stars

Taste awful, weird texture. Tesco own brand vegatarian lincolnshire sausages are far better, but for some reason not delivering them here any more.

Must try

5 stars

My new favourite veggie sausage - way better than any other of the Linda sausages!!!

No Taste Veggie Sasuage

1 stars

NO Taste at all

