Butterkist Microwave Sweet Popcorn 3X60g
- Energy567kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat6.6g9%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1889 kJ
Product Description
- Sweet Microwaveable Popcorn with Sweeteners
- To pop the perfect microwave corn, take a look at our handy video: www.butterkist.co.uk/products/sweet-microwave-popcorn/
- Pop online and say hello...
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Be in the know: Our popcorn is made with natural wholegrains and when they pop they go all sorts of shapes and sizes. That's why, even though each bag weighs the same, the volume can vary... but you can be sure there's always plenty to share.
- Everyone loves the irresistible taste of our popcorn. It's a big bowlful of unstoppable fun, ready to pop and always great to share.
- Try it, love it, share it.
- Ready in under 3 minutes!
- Made from wholegrains
- Gluten free
- High in fibre
- No colours or flavours added
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Palm Oil, Sweeteners: Maltitol, Sucralose, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Base.
Preparation and Usage
- Popcorn in 4 easy steps
- Ready in under 3 minutes!
- 1 Remove bag from plastic wrapper and place folded bag in the centre of the microwave turntable: 'This Face Down'.
- 2 (cooking times vary depending on microwave power)
- Set microwave on full power (high) for 3 minutes. Do not leave unattended whilst cooking.
- 3 Listen carefully; once rapid popping slows to 2-3 seconds between pops, stop your microwave. Should the product start to smoke or you can smell burning, stop cooking right away.
- 4 Carefully remove the bag from your microwave. Grasp the corners and pull apart diagonally to open.
- Take Care: The bag and popcorn will be very hot. Keep the bag away from your face and beware of steam when opening.
- Also see the Important Bits on the side of the pack.
Number of uses
2 servings per 60g pack
Warnings
- The Important Bits.
- Please Read.
- For Popcorn in 4 easy steps please read instructions on the back of pack.
- Check manufacturer's instruction booklet for suitability of this product in your microwave before use.
- Make sure your microwave is nice and clean before you start.
- Never use the grill element or 'popcorn button' of your microwave whilst cooking.
- Do not unfold bag.
- Do not leave microwave unattended whilst cooking.
- Overcooking could damage your microwave.
- It is normal for some kernels to remain unpopped and levels will vary depending on your microwave.
- Do not re-heat unpopped kernels or re-use the bag.
- Unpopped kernels could damage your teeth.
- Children must be fully supervised when popping microwave popcorn.
- Do not cook product in a microwave without a turntable.
- Online: www.kpsnacks.com and click on Contact us
Net Contents
3 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as prepared) Per 100g
|(as prepared) Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1889 kJ
|567 kJ
|-
|452 kcal
|136 kcal
|Fat
|22 g
|6.6 g
|of which saturates
|10 g
|3.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|1.0 g
|<0.5 g
|Fibre
|7.2 g
|2.2 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|2.1 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|2 servings per 60g pack
|-
|-
Safety information
