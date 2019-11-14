Vivera Veggie Greek Kebab 175G

Great flavour
I am not even a vegetarian and I am loving it. Great texture - it is mind boggling that it is not meat. Love the flavour too. Great lunch idea.
Fantastic product
Absolutely fantastic product - will be taking more meat free days with this!
Costs the earth.
Tasteless and packaging is not recylable.
Brilliant meat kebab alternative
I honestly can say I wouldn't be able to tell the difference if somebody said "here's a donner kebab" and served it to me as a real one. I've Bought these twice already in a week. and as a bonus it's low in Saturated fats.
Tastes just like a meat kebab
I was really surprised that it actually tasted like a greek kebab, i would definitely eat this again. For the people that dont eat meat and would like to eat a kebab this is the one to try.
BEST Vegan kebab EVER!
I’ve tried lots of meat alternatives and this is definitely the BEST! We had this Kebab “meat” in warm pitta breads, with mixed salad and vegan mayonnaise, and it was SO tasty... just like a “dirty kebab”!!! But so much nicer as no animals were harmed in the making , so much healthier and better for the planet. One of the best vegan meals EVER!!! My meat-eating boyfriend absolutely loves it!! If your thinking about getting this, then go for it, trust me you won’t be disappointed!
This is a great alternative. No need to fry them you can stick the pieces in the oven.