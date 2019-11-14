By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vivera Veggie Greek Kebab 175G

4.5(7)Write a review
Vivera Veggie Greek Kebab 175G
£ 3.00
£17.15/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy696 kJ 167 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 696 kJ / 167 kcal

Product Description

  • Plant-based slices made from rehydrated soya protein seasoned with kebab herb. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
  • Change the world bite by bite
  • We believe life is better when you eat less meat. So, we want to help people make their change with our delicious plant-based meat. Join us and feed the Goodness Revolution! #MoreLifeLessMeat
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 and iron
  • Pack size: 175g
Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Protein* [86%], Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Natural Flavourings, Herbs and Spices, Salt, Onion, Sea Salt, Garlic, Paprika Concentrate, Vitamins and Minerals [Iron, Vitamin B12], *This ingredient is not only from the Netherlands, but also from other non-EU countries

Allergy Information

  • These products are produced in a factory that handles Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality of or safety of the product. Once frozen use within 1 month.For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry on medium: 5 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook me, please!

Name and address

  • Vivera B.V.,
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • vivera.com
  • info@vivera.com

Net Contents

175g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI per 100g*
Energy 696 kJ / 167 kcal8 %
Fats8.8 g13 %
of which saturates1.0 g5 %
Carbohydrates5.4 g2 %
of which sugars< 1 g< 1 %
Dietary fibre 4.4 g-
Protein14 g29 %
Salt1.1 g18 %
Iron2.1mg (15%**)-
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%**)-
*= Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**= Reference intake of vitamins and minerals--

Great flavour

5 stars

I am not even a vegetarian and I am loving it. Great texture - it is mind boggling that it is not meat. Love the flavour too. Great lunch idea.

Fantastic product

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic product - will be taking more meat free days with this!

Costs the earth.

1 stars

Tasteless and packaging is not recylable.

Brilliant meat kebab alternative

5 stars

I honestly can say I wouldn't be able to tell the difference if somebody said "here's a donner kebab" and served it to me as a real one. I've Bought these twice already in a week. and as a bonus it's low in Saturated fats.

Tastes just like a meat kebab

4 stars

I was really surprised that it actually tasted like a greek kebab, i would definitely eat this again. For the people that dont eat meat and would like to eat a kebab this is the one to try.

BEST Vegan kebab EVER!

5 stars

I’ve tried lots of meat alternatives and this is definitely the BEST! We had this Kebab “meat” in warm pitta breads, with mixed salad and vegan mayonnaise, and it was SO tasty... just like a “dirty kebab”!!! But so much nicer as no animals were harmed in the making , so much healthier and better for the planet. One of the best vegan meals EVER!!! My meat-eating boyfriend absolutely loves it!! If your thinking about getting this, then go for it, trust me you won’t be disappointed!

This is a great alternative. No need to fry them y

5 stars

This is a great alternative. No need to fry them you can stick the pieces in the oven.

