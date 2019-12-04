Vivera Veggie Mince 220G

Great texture
We love it, I’ve made spag bol, chili, Shepard’s pie, stir fried Thai dish, it’s always good. It has a much better texture than quorn mince (I find the quorn mince super mushy) I fed this the meat eating family in a chilly and they all loved it.
Awful...
awful stuff, had its own weird flavour even after being simmered in a Chilli Con Carne sauce.
Highly Recommended!!
My husband ate my cottage pie, said it was very tasty and had seconds....unheard of! I can highly recommend this Veggie Mince as a start to wean us off red meat.