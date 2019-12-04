By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(3)Write a review
Vivera Veggie Mince 220G
£ 2.50
£11.37/kg
Per 100 g
  • Energy532 kJ 126 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532 kJ / 126 kcal

Product Description

  • Plant-based mince made from rehydrated soya protein. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
  • We believe life is better when you eat less meat. So, we want to help people make their change with our delicious plant-based meat.
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cook me, please!
  • Fry on medium: 4 mins
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 and iron
  • Pack size: 220g
Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Protein* [94%], Onion Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Vitamins & Minerals [Iron, Vitamin B12], *These ingredient is not only from the Netherlands, but also from non-EU countries

Allergy Information

  • These products are produced in a factory that handles Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality of or safety of the product. Once frozen use within 1 month.For use by date see front of pack.

Name and address

  • Vivera B.V.,
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • vivera.com
  • info@vivera.com

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI per 100g*
Energy 532 kJ / 126 kcal6 %
Fats 0.6 g1 %
of which saturates 0.1 g1 %
Carbohydrates 7.2 g3 %
of which sugars 0.7 g<1 %
Dietary fibre 5.8 g-
Protein 20 g40 %
Salt 1.0 g17 %
Iron 2.1 mg (15 %**)-
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15 %**)-
*= Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**= Reference intake of vitamins and minerals--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great texture

5 stars

We love it, I’ve made spag bol, chili, Shepard’s pie, stir fried Thai dish, it’s always good. It has a much better texture than quorn mince (I find the quorn mince super mushy) I fed this the meat eating family in a chilly and they all loved it.

Awful...

1 stars

awful stuff, had its own weird flavour even after being simmered in a Chilli Con Carne sauce.

Highly Recommended!!

5 stars

My husband ate my cottage pie, said it was very tasty and had seconds....unheard of! I can highly recommend this Veggie Mince as a start to wean us off red meat.

