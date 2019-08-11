By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Love Beets No Vinegar Pouch Beetroot 280G

Write a review
£ 1.25
£4.47/kg

Product Description

  • Cooked beetroot in natural juices
  • Find out more at www.lovebeets.co.uk
  • Steam Cooked and ready for anything
  • These extremely versatile beets can be enjoyed hot or cold in any of your favourite dishes.
  • Just beets
  • Stay true to your roots
  • Ready to eat + ready for anything
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 3 days and within Use by date

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ways to Enjoy
  • Add to salads, roast 'em, make a sandwich, blend into smoothies, mix into a dip ...and much more!

Name and address

  • G's Fresh,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's Fresh,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g serving%RI* (80g)
Energy (kJ)173138
Energy (kcal)4133
Fat 0.1g<0.1g<0.1%
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<0.1%
Carbohydrate 7.2g5.7g7%
of which sugars 7.6g6.1g
Fibre 2.9g2.3g
Protein 1.5g1.2g
Salt Equivalent 0.17g0.14g2%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste like freshly boiled beetroots. SUPER.

5 stars

The quality is excellent, & they taste just as if I have boiled them from fresh. So lovey to buy beetroot without it being smothered in raw vinegar!!! They are now a favourite of mine, 2 pkts. every week!

delicious - eat with anything, as you say.

5 stars

delicious - eat with anything, as you say.

Tasty, quality cooked beet!

5 stars

Excellent quality - great flavour, cooked just right. Used as a side veg. Much better than other comparable cooked beetroot available!!

Had some in a sandwich, best pre-packed beetroot I

5 stars

Had some in a sandwich, best pre-packed beetroot I've eaten

