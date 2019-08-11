Love Beets No Vinegar Pouch Beetroot 280G

Taste like freshly boiled beetroots. SUPER.
The quality is excellent, & they taste just as if I have boiled them from fresh. So lovey to buy beetroot without it being smothered in raw vinegar!!! They are now a favourite of mine, 2 pkts. every week!
delicious - eat with anything, as you say.
Tasty, quality cooked beet!
Excellent quality - great flavour, cooked just right. Used as a side veg. Much better than other comparable cooked beetroot available!!
Had some in a sandwich, best pre-packed beetroot I've eaten