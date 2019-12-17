Mccain Jacket Wedges 700G
- Energy914kJ 217kcal11%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.9g<1%
- Salt0.35g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen
Product Description
- Skin on wedges coated and prepared in sunflower oil
- For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
- Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
- We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
- With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives.
- Made from 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
- British potatoes
- Cut from whole potato
- Lightly cooked in their jackets with sunflower oil
- Prepared with sunflower oil
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 700g
Information
Ingredients
Potato (93%), Batter (Modified Potato Starch, Rice flour, Dextrin, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein), Sunflower Oil (3%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Jacket Wedges.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
Spread a single layer of wedges onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 22 - 24 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 oven baked servings
Name and address
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BR.
Return to
- McCain - Now You're Talking
- We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
- Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
- Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
- Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
- Write to Us
- Customer Relations,
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BR.
Net Contents
700g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|510
|677
|kcal
|121
|161
|Fat g
|3.1
|4.2
|of which saturates g
|0.4
|0.5
|Carbohydrate g
|20
|27
|of which sugars g
|0.5
|0.6
|Fibre g
|2.0
|2.8
|Protein g
|2.0
|2.5
|Salt g
|0.21
|0.26

|-
|-
