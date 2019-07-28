By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ciabatta Bread

Tesco Ciabatta Bread
£ 1.20
£1.20/each
1/6 of a ciabatta
  • Energy472kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1098kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • Ciabatta bread with extra virgin olive oil (3%).
  • A taste of Italy made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3%) for a light and airy texture.
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3%), Fermented Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Wheat Fibre, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8-10 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Best served warm with a selection of Italian meats, cheese, olives and sundried tomatoes.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality.
  • That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a ciabatta (43g)
Energy1098kJ / 260kcal472kJ / 112kcal
Fat3.3g1.4g
Saturates0.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate46.2g19.9g
Sugars3.5g1.5g
Fibre3.8g1.6g
Protein9.4g4.0g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Soft and tasteless.

1 stars

Soft and tasteless.

Bad quality, going in bin

1 stars

Such a shame, just opened this and it was covered in mold spots even though use by is tomorrow No lunch for me then 😥

