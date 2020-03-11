Eylure Eyelashes Definition - 126
Offer
Product Description
- 18 hour hold*
- *Tested on 80 lash lovers
- Lashes Made in China
- Adhesive Made in Korea
- Strip lashes with adhesive
- Latex free
- For a dramatic lash look
- Glue included
- Vegan friendly
Information
Ingredients
Adhesive ingredients: Acrylates/ Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Aqua (Water, Eau), Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1
- Measure & trim
- Step 2
- Apply adhesive
- Step 3
- Wait 20 - 30 seconds
- Step 4
- Attach to lash line
Number of uses
Reusable 5 wears
Distributor address
Return to
- Original Additions BP Ltd.,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
- EU RP:
- CE.way,
- 13 Upper Baggot Street,
- 4 Dublin,
- ROI.
