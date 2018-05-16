Wahl 9891-017 Beard Trimmer

- - Slim design with stylish chrome finish
- - Maintain perfectly groomed stubble or a well-trimmed beard
- - 60 minutes cordless use, use on or off the cord so you'll always have power
- The Cord/Cordless Stubble & Beard Trimmer features precision ground blades and a responsive motor that powers through facial hair, necklines and sideburns.
- Maintain perfectly groomed stubble and a well-trimmed beard with 4 guide combs, including a 6 position adjustable comb, providing flexible styling capabilities.
- Rechargeable for up to 60 minutes use, this trimmer can also be used on the cord when the battery runs low, ensuring you always have the power to achieve your ideal look.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020