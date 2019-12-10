By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

image 1 of Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites & Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Notes of bright, ripe citrus, kaffir lime, passionfruit and white peach. The palate is vibrant and mouthwatering, with contentrated, juicy tropical notes melding with zesty citrus, stone fruits and subtle notes of orchard blossom.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13.0% vol

Producer

Cloudy Bay

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • 2019 was a year which provided near perfect conditions, which when combined with Cloudy Bay's vineyard sites and attention to detail, created a intense, concentrated and memorable Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc.

History

  • Cloudy Bay is named after the bay at the eastern end of the Wairau Valley by Captain James Cook in 1770. In 1985, Cloudy Bay released its first Sauvignon Blanc. Thirty years on, as Cloudy Bay launch their flagship wine's 30th vintage, they maintain the same innovative spirit and devotion to quality and consistency that generated their success in that first year

Regional Information

  • Marlborough has long secured a name for itself in producing distinctive and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc and Cloudy Bay has proudly retained a place at the forefront

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Cloudy Bay Vineyards Ltd.,
  • Jacksons Road,
  • Blenheim,
  • New Zealand,
  • 7240.

Return to

  • www.cloudybay.co.nz

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

