Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites & Milk
Tasting Notes
- Notes of bright, ripe citrus, kaffir lime, passionfruit and white peach. The palate is vibrant and mouthwatering, with contentrated, juicy tropical notes melding with zesty citrus, stone fruits and subtle notes of orchard blossom.
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13.0% vol
Producer
Cloudy Bay
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- 2019 was a year which provided near perfect conditions, which when combined with Cloudy Bay's vineyard sites and attention to detail, created a intense, concentrated and memorable Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc.
History
- Cloudy Bay is named after the bay at the eastern end of the Wairau Valley by Captain James Cook in 1770. In 1985, Cloudy Bay released its first Sauvignon Blanc. Thirty years on, as Cloudy Bay launch their flagship wine's 30th vintage, they maintain the same innovative spirit and devotion to quality and consistency that generated their success in that first year
Regional Information
- Marlborough has long secured a name for itself in producing distinctive and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc and Cloudy Bay has proudly retained a place at the forefront
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Cloudy Bay Vineyards Ltd.,
- Jacksons Road,
- Blenheim,
- New Zealand,
- 7240.
Return to
- www.cloudybay.co.nz
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
