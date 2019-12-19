By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petite Odette Cotes Provence Rose 75Cl

image 1 of Petite Odette Cotes Provence Rose 75Cl
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Rosé French Wine
  • A beautifully subtle and fresh Côtes de Provence rosé showing notes of red berries and gentle citrus fruits balanced by a delicate minerality. Perfect as an aperitif or as a pair to white meats, fish, shellfish and fruit desserts.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Provence

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel Freres

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Thomas Castet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • On reception, the fruit goes through a selection process to ensure only the best bunches are used. They are then de-stemmed and the resulting must (a combination of the juice and skins) is left to macerate at a very low temperature for up to 20 hours to extract colour and flavour. After gentle pressing, the juice is fermented at a low temperature to capture to hallmark freshness of this style of rosé.

History

  • Wine has been made in the Provence region for at least 2,600 years, ever since the ancient Greeks founded the city of Marseille in 600 BC.

Regional Information

  • The Côtes de Provence appellation spans more than 20,000 hectares (nearly 50,000 acres) and three departments. The terroir of the Côtes de Provence appellation is as beautiful for its vines as it is at their roots. The sub-soil represents complex geology that is particularly conducive to wine-making.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Jean Chatelier,
  • Saint Priest,
  • 69800,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

