Petite Odette Cotes Provence Rose 75Cl

Product Description
- Rosé French Wine
- A beautifully subtle and fresh Côtes de Provence rosé showing notes of red berries and gentle citrus fruits balanced by a delicate minerality. Perfect as an aperitif or as a pair to white meats, fish, shellfish and fruit desserts.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Provence
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Castel Freres
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Thomas Castet
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- On reception, the fruit goes through a selection process to ensure only the best bunches are used. They are then de-stemmed and the resulting must (a combination of the juice and skins) is left to macerate at a very low temperature for up to 20 hours to extract colour and flavour. After gentle pressing, the juice is fermented at a low temperature to capture to hallmark freshness of this style of rosé.
History
- Wine has been made in the Provence region for at least 2,600 years, ever since the ancient Greeks founded the city of Marseille in 600 BC.
Regional Information
- The Côtes de Provence appellation spans more than 20,000 hectares (nearly 50,000 acres) and three departments. The terroir of the Côtes de Provence appellation is as beautiful for its vines as it is at their roots. The sub-soil represents complex geology that is particularly conducive to wine-making.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Jean Chatelier,
- Saint Priest,
- 69800,
- France.
Return to
- Brand Phoenix Ltd,
- Shakespeare House,
- 168 Lavender Hill,
- London,
- SW11 5TG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
