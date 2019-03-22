Butterkist Cinema Sweet Popcorn 6X12g

unchanged
The only think NEW about this is the smaller amount in each pack - 12g instead of 15g but at same price. naughty.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200 kJ
Popped Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Average serving size 12g; Average number of servings per multipack 6
6 x 12g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Approx. % of RI per 12g
|Reference Intake - based on the intake of an average adult
|Energy
|2200 kJ
|263 kJ
|3 %
|8400kJ
|-
|526 kcal
|63 kcal
|3 %
|2000kcal
|Fat
|25.9 g
|3.1 g
|4 %
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.0 g
|0.2 g
|1 %
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|65.2 g
|7.8 g
|of which sugars
|32.8 g
|3.9 g
|4 %
|90g
|Fibre
|5.8 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|0.6 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
|0.00 g
|0 %
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Warning: Whilst every effort to remove unpopped corn is taken, some hard kernels may remain which could damage your teeth.
