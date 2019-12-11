Mccoy's Strong & Spicy Crisps 6X25g

Disappointingly boring
Well I wouldn't say Ready Salted are spicier, but these are generally not that strong or spicy. The Paprika flavour is nice, we regularly buy the big share bags, so we knew they weren't strong or spicy. The prawn ones taste very tomatoey, with a hint of spice and a hint of prawn, not very good really. The mexican chilli flavour are just a bit more spicy but there's not really any taste other than spicy peppery. A poor offering from McCoy's really who normally offer good quality. Not worth more than a quid.
Neither strong or spicy
Tasteless neither strong or spicy I have taste more spicy ready salted crisps