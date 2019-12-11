By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mccoy's Strong & Spicy Crisps 6X25g

Product Description

  • Hot Mexican Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps Paprika Flavour Potato Crisps Sizzling King Prawn Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Now with Paprika Flavour
  • Boldly Satisfying
  • Why not try another of our bold, distinctive flavours?
  • The Classics
  • Mighty Meaty
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

  • Each 25g pack contains
    • Energy549kJ 132kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.5g
      11%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.38g
      6%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Hot Mexican Chilli Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps
    • 2 x Paprika Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps
    • 2 x Sizzling King Prawn Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sizzling King Prawn Flavour [Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Diacetate, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Milk Protein), Acid: Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavourings]

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    1 serving per pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
    Energy 2195kJ549kJ
    -526kcal132kcal
    Fat 30g7.5g
    of which Saturates 2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate 55g14g
    of which Sugars 3.7g0.9g
    Fibre 4.0g1.0g
    Protein 6.3g1.6g
    Salt 1.5g0.38g
    1 serving per pack--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Hot Mexican Chilli Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps
    • 2 x Paprika Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps
    • 2 x Sizzling King Prawn Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Flavour [Dextrose, Salt, Paprika Powder, Sugar, Dried Onion, Flavouring, Dried Garlic, Smoked Dextrose, Dried Tomato, Chilli Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract]

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    1 serving per pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
    Energy 2182kJ546kJ
    -523kcal131kcal
    Fat 30g7.5g
    of which Saturates 2.8g0.7g
    Carbohydrate 54g14g
    of which Sugars 3.2g0.8g
    Fibre 4.2g1.1g
    Protein 6.5g1.6g
    Salt 1.3g0.33g
    1 serving per pack--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Hot Mexican Chilli Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps
    • 2 x Paprika Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps
    • 2 x Sizzling King Prawn Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Hot Mexican Chilli Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chilli Powder (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Dried Garlic), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Diacetate, Dried Onion, Spices (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon), Dried Garlic, Dried Soya Sauce (contains Wheat, Barley Malt Extract), Acids: Malic Acid, Citric Acid; Red Bell Pepper Powder, Herbs (Oregano, Parsley), Spice Extracts (Chilli, Capsicum), Colour: Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Coriander Leaf Extract]

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    1 serving per pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
    Energy 2187kJ547kJ
    -524kcal131kcal
    Fat 30g7.5g
    of which Saturates 2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate 53g13g
    of which Sugars 2.6g0.7g
    Fibre 4.4g1.1g
    Protein 6.9g1.7g
    Salt 1.5g0.38g
    1 serving per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointingly boring

3 stars

Well I wouldn't say Ready Salted are spicier, but these are generally not that strong or spicy. The Paprika flavour is nice, we regularly buy the big share bags, so we knew they weren't strong or spicy. The prawn ones taste very tomatoey, with a hint of spice and a hint of prawn, not very good really. The mexican chilli flavour are just a bit more spicy but there's not really any taste other than spicy peppery. A poor offering from McCoy's really who normally offer good quality. Not worth more than a quid.

Neither strong or spicy

1 stars

Tasteless neither strong or spicy I have taste more spicy ready salted crisps

