Mccoy's Mighty Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g
Product Description
- Bacon Sizzler Flavour Potato Crisps Flame Grilled Steak Flavour Potato Crisps Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour Potato Crisps
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Now with Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Name and address
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
- Each 25g pack contains
- Energy549kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.38g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Flame Grilled Steak Flavour [Lactose (Milk), Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, E627; Flavourings (contains Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk), Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acid: Citric Acid]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 25g Pack Energy 2197kJ 549kJ - 526kcal 132kcal Fat 31g 7.8g of which Saturates 2.8g 0.7g Carbohydrate 53g 13g of which Sugars 2.3g 0.6g Fibre 3.9g 1.0g Protein 6.9g 1.7g Salt 1.5g 0.38g 1 serving per pack - -
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Bacon Sizzler Flavour [Lactose (Milk), Wheat Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Ground Black Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract, Cayenne Extract]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 25g Pack Energy 2188kJ 547kJ - 524kcal 131kcal Fat 30g 7.5g of which Saturates 2.7g 0.7g Carbohydrate 54g 14g of which Sugars 2.9g 0.7g Fibre 3.9g 1.0g Protein 7.1g 1.8g Salt 1.5g 0.38g 1 serving per pack - -
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya Sauce, Wheat Flour, Barley Malt Extract), Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Spices, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Tomato, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Herb, Chilli Powder (Spices, Salt, Herb, Garlic), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 25g Pack Energy 2184kJ 546kJ - 523kcal 131kcal Fat 30g 7.5g of which Saturates 2.7g 0.7g Carbohydrate 54g 14g of which Sugars 3.9g 1.0g Fibre 4.1g 1.0g Protein 6.9g 1.7g Salt 1.3g 0.33g 1 serving per pack - -
