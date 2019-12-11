Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g

love them so much
love them so much
Lighter Weight Bags..
Not a new product as claimed,it's the same product just the same price for lower weight bags.. :(
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Flame Grilled Steak Flavour [Lactose (Milk), Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, E627; Flavourings (contains Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk), Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acid: Citric Acid]
Store in a cool, dry place.
1 serving per pack
6 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Pack
|Energy
|2197kJ
|549kJ
|-
|526kcal
|132kcal
|Fat
|31g
|7.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|13g
|of which Sugars
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.38g
