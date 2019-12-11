Mccoy's Cheddar & Onion Crisps 6X25g
Energy553kJ 133kcal
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.24g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2211kJ
Product Description
- Cheddar & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Cheese (Milk), Rubbed Parsley, Flavourings (contain Milk), Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract]
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Soya, Gluten, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
1 serving per pack
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
6 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Pack
|Energy
|2211kJ
|553kJ
|-
|530kcal
|133kcal
|Fat
|30g
|7.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|7.4g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.97g
|0.24g
