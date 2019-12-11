By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mccoy's Salt & Malt Vinegar Crisps 6X25g

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Mccoy's Salt & Malt Vinegar Crisps 6X25g
£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Offer

Each 25g pack contains
  • Energy553kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2210kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Boldly Satisfying
  • Why not try another of our bold, distinctive flavours?
  • The Classics
  • Mighty Meaty
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour [Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Potassium Phosphate, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract]

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Soya, Gluten, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
Energy 2210kJ553kJ
-529kcal132kcal
Fat 31g7.8g
of which Saturates 2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate 54g14g
of which Sugars 2.2g0.6g
Fibre 3.9g1.0g
Protein 6.5g1.6g
Salt 2.0g0.50g
1 serving per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Strong flavour

3 stars

Very strong flavour, bit too much for me but the kids like them

2 grams per bag (ie nearly 10%) smaller than last

3 stars

2 grams per bag (ie nearly 10%) smaller than last week

