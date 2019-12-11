Mccoy's Salt & Malt Vinegar Crisps 6X25g

Strong flavour
Very strong flavour, bit too much for me but the kids like them
2 grams per bag (ie nearly 10%) smaller than last
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2210kJ
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour [Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Potassium Phosphate, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract]
Store in a cool, dry place.
1 serving per pack
6 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Pack
|Energy
|2210kJ
|553kJ
|-
|529kcal
|132kcal
|Fat
|31g
|7.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.6g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.50g
