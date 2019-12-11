Mccoy's Classic Variety Crisps 6X25g
Product Description
- Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps Salted Flavour Potato Crisps Cheddar & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Cheese (Milk), Rubbed Parsley, Flavourings (contains Milk), Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 25g Pack Energy 2211kJ 553kJ - 530kcal 133kcal Fat 30g 7.5g of which Saturates 2.8g 0.7g Carbohydrate 54g 14g of which Sugars 2.6g 0.7g Fibre 4.3g 1.1g Protein 7.4g 1.9g Salt 0.97g 0.24g 1 serving per pack - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2210kJ
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour [Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Potassium Phosphate, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 25g Pack Energy 2210kJ 553kJ - 529kcal 132kcal Fat 31g 7.8g of which Saturates 2.8g 0.7g Carbohydrate 54g 14g of which Sugars 2.2g 0.6g Fibre 3.9g 1.0g Protein 6.5g 1.6g Salt 2.0g 0.50g 1 serving per pack - -
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salted Flavour [Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Flavouring]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 25g Pack Energy 2224kJ 556kJ - 533kcal 133kcal Fat 32g 8.0g of which Saturates 2.8g 0.7g Carbohydrate 53g 13g of which Sugars <0.5g <0.5g Fibre 4.1g 1.0g Protein 6.6g 1.7g Salt 1.3g 0.33g 1 serving per pack - -
