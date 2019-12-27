By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Bbq Crispy Seaweed Thins 5G

Product Description

  • Korean barbecue flavour crispy seaweed thins
  • Volleyball England Beach Tour Official Partner
  • Itsu
  • Eat beautiful
  • itsu's best-selling crispy seaweed thins in new Korean BBQ flavour
  • Heralded as the new butterfly light vegetable crisp, they are the perfect eat beautiful snack
  • 23 calories per pack
  • High in vitamin B12, iodine, protein and fibre
  • Suitable for vegans and gluten free
  • Pack size: 5g
Information

Ingredients

Seaweed (Laver) (65%), Corn Oil, Barbecue Seasoning (Dextrin, Sugar, Soya Bean Powder [Soya Beans, Maltodextrin, Salt], Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sesame Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Lovingly made in South Korea

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside. Do not eat.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Net Contents

5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy (kJ)192396
Energy (kcal)46423
Fat (g)30.21.5
of which saturates (g)4.10.2
Carbohydrate (g)111
of which sugars (g)2.70.1
Fibre (g)22.51.1
Protein (g)25.91.3
Salt (g)1.870.09
Vitamin B12 (µg) 1105.5
(%RI)(4400)(220)(1647)(82)
Iodine (µg)2470123
RI = reference intake--
This pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

Warning: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside. Do not eat.

