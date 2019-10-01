Tropicana Whole Fruit Orange Juice 750Ml

- Energy291 kJ 69 kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12g14%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 194 kJ / 46 kcal
Product Description
- Blend of Orange Juice and Orange Pomace
- - Enjoy more of the fruit with Tropicana Whole Fruit Orange Juice
- - Deliciously thick, smoothie-like texture
- - Crafted with an innovative technique to retain more of the precious fruit fibre
- - Contains over 50% more fibre than fruit juices and smoothies on average
- - No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives - just 100% fruit
- Produced using a unique and innovative technique, Tropicana Whole Fruit is the new way to introduce more fruit fibre to your diet. Tropicana squeezes the juice from the tastiest oranges, scoops out the rest of the fruit and blends the mixture, creating a deliciously thick, smoothie-like texture with up to 50% more fruit fibre than fruit juices and smoothies on average. Enjoy a bottle of Tropicana Whole Fruit on-the-go to ensure you reach your 5 daily recommended servings of fruit and vegetables.
- The bottle, label and cap are 100% recyclable and can be collected as part of the plastic bottle stream. Not only that, we've also ensured that we're using 50% recycled plastics (rPET to be technical!).
- Pack size: 750ml
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice (75%), Orange Pomace (25%)
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.For best before date please see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food & Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Return to
- We're here to help. tropicana.co.uk or
- UK 0800 0324460
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekday 9am-5pm
- Please have product available when contacting us. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (%*)
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|194 kJ / 46 kcal
|291 kJ / 69 kcal(3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|12g (14%)
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|21mg (26%)
|32mg (39%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
