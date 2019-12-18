By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Childs Farm Bubble Bath Blueberry & Mango 250Ml

5(2)Write a review
Childs Farm Bubble Bath Blueberry & Mango 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Bubble Bath Blueberry & Organic Mango
  • Discover our Happy Skin Promise at childsfarm.com
  • Childs Farm foaming bubble bath makes bubbly bubbles fragranced with blueberry & organic mango extract. Designed to clean and moisturise all skin types. Use Childs Farm blueberry & organic mango bubble bath in every bath for happy skin and fun bath times! Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema. Childs Farm bubble bath, blueberry & organic mango 250ml is registered with the vegan society!
  • Over 98%* naturally derived ingredients
  • *by volume
  • Paediatrician and dermatologist approved
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin and safe for those who may be prone to eczema
  • Suitable for newborn & upwards
  • Contains organic fruit extract
  • Registered with The Vegan Society' and 'Certified by Cruelty Free International'
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Gluconate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Sucrose Laurate, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Sodium Citrate, Tocopherol, Limonene, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Linalool, Sorbic Acid, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Fruit Extract*, Potassium Sorbate, (*denotes certified organic ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Add a generous slug to warm running water and relax or play in fragrant bubbles. Leaves skin wonderfully moisturised and smooth.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,

Return to

  • Childs Farm,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG24 9HJ.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Out of this world!

5 stars

We adore child’s farm in our house and this is our clear favourite it’s absolutely out of this world! Buy it and you won’t regret it.

Child’s Farm is the best, the end.

5 stars

We’ve been using Childs Farm for years. My daughter has sensitive skin but also loves the rituals of having a fancy bath time product like her mum- child’s farm products allow us to enjoy beautiful smelling, effective products without the irritation and flare up of sore, cracked skin that winter inevitably brings. I’m known as the Child’s Farm evangelist among friends and I couldn’t be more proud.

Usually bought next

Childs Farm 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner Rhubarb 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Childs Farm Organic Baby Bedtime Tangerine Bubble Bath 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash 250Ml Watermelon Pineapple

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Childs Farm Orange Hair And Body Wash 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here