Childs Farm Bubble Bath Blueberry & Mango 250Ml

Out of this world!
We adore child’s farm in our house and this is our clear favourite it’s absolutely out of this world! Buy it and you won’t regret it.
Child’s Farm is the best, the end.
We’ve been using Childs Farm for years. My daughter has sensitive skin but also loves the rituals of having a fancy bath time product like her mum- child’s farm products allow us to enjoy beautiful smelling, effective products without the irritation and flare up of sore, cracked skin that winter inevitably brings. I’m known as the Child’s Farm evangelist among friends and I couldn’t be more proud.