Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash 250Ml Watermelon Pineapple
Offer
Product Description
- Hair & Body Wash Watermelon & Organic Pineapple
- Discover our Happy Skin Promise at childsfarm.com
- Hair & body wash for tropical islanders
- Our hair & body wash has a wonderful fruity aroma of watermelon and organic pineapple extract which makes cleaning off dirt a fragrant joy! Contains argan oil.
- Over 98%* naturally derived ingredients
- *by volume
- Paediatrician and dermatologist approved
- Suitable for sensitive skin and safe for those who may be prone to eczema
- Suitable for newborn & upwards
- Contains organic fruit extract
- Registered with The Vegan Society' and 'Certified by Cruelty Free International'
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Gluconate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Linalool, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Limonene, Sorbic Acid, Ananas Sativus (Pineapple) Fruit Extract*, Potassium Sorbate (*denotes certified organic ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Massage a dollop all over hair and body, then rinse. Repeat with hair as necessary. Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free, and skin wonderfully moisturised.
Warnings
- If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Childs Farm
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
Return to
- Childs Farm
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
- Hampshire,
- RG24 9HJ.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019