Walkers Spicy Sriracha Crisps 6X25g
- Energy494kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.29g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 494kJ
Product Description
- Sriracha Flavour Potato Crisps
- Introducing new Spicy Sriracha. Inspired by Britain's love of spicy Southeast Asian flavours.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sriracha Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Acids (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Flavourings (contains Trehalose*), Sour Cream Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Hydrolysed Vegetable Proteins (contains Soya, Maize), Colour (Paprika Extract), Paprika, Hot Sauce Powder (Cayenne Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Salt)], *Trehalose is a source of Glucose
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- www.walkers.co.uk
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays - 9am to 5pm
- Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- Please have product available when calling. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|494kJ
|2053kJ
|-
|123kcal(6%*)
|491kcal
|Fat
|6.7g(10%*)
|26.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|55.0g
|of which Sugars
|0.7g(<1%*)
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.3g
|Protein
|1.4g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.29g(5%*)
|1.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
