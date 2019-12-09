5 Surprise Unicorn Series

- - Collect all 13 sassy squad members, from ballerinas to bubblegum babes and Rare golden unicorns! #unicornsquadgoals
- - Use her matching comb to groom her shiny tail and make her ready for a day out with the Unicorn Squad!
- - Style her accessories and make her totally glam, or swap the interchangeable accessories with the whole squad!
- Unbox a magical unicorn surprise with 5 Surprise Unicorn Squad! Unwrap, peel and reveal each capsule to find a sassy member of the Unicorn Squad. Every unicorn comes with surprise accessories so you can style her and swap accessories with her squad! The surprises keep coming with stickers for you to decorate and a matching comb so you can groom your unicorns glossy tail and having her looking super cute! Every unicorn also comes with mystical magical Unicorn Poop compound for you to squish and stretch! Can you collect all 13 including the Rare Golden Unicorn? They're totally #unicornsquadgoals. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
