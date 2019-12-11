By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Bbq Pulled Pork Crisps 6X25g
£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Offer

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy525kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    <1%
  • Salt0.33g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 525kJ

Product Description

  • BBQ Pulled Pork Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Introducing new BBQ Pulled Pork flavour. Inspired by Britain's love of American-style slow cooked BBQ flavours.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • No MSG
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Pulled Pork Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Fructose, Flavourings, Spices, Pork Powder, Smoke Flavour, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 servings

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays - 9am to 5pm
  • Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Please have product available when calling. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 525kJ2078kJ
-125kcal(6%*)497kcal
Fat 6.8g(10%*)27g
of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*)2.1g
Carbohydrate 14g56g
of which Sugars 0.9g(<1%*)3.4g
Fibre 1.1g4.3g
Protein 1.4g5.4g
Salt 0.33g(5%*)1.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

