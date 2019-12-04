By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vita Pressed Coco Coconut Water 1L

5(2)Write a review
£ 3.49
£0.35/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Water with Pressed Coconut
  • Vita Coco Project
  • Give, Grow, Guide
  • The Vita Coco Project is committed to supporting coconut farming families through community - based programs.
  • Refresh in ways only nature can
  • A good source of your daily potassium (it's naturally occurring too!)
  • Coconut Taste, Coconut Water Benefits
  • We've combined our coconut water with pressed coconut for an extra sweet and nutty taste.
  • Shake up the coconut taste!
  • With coconut bits
  • Pressed coconut
  • Never from concentrate
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 1l
Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water (98%), Coconut Puree (2%) less than 1% Fructose, Vitamin C

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 72 hours.Best Before: See top of carton

Produce of

Produced in Brazil

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill it, don't spill it.
  • Simply shake to enjoy all the goodness that coconuts have to offer!

Importer address

  • All Market Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 72069,
  • London,
  • EC1P 1HJ,
  • United Kingdom.

  • Questions? Email us: hello@vitacoco.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 102KJ (24kcal)
Fat 0.6g
(of which saturates 0.5g)
Carbohydrate 4.7g
(of which sugars 4.2g)
Protein 0g
Salt 0.09g
Potassium 178mg (9% RI)
Vitamin C 28mg (35% RI)

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

I bought this product when it was on a deal for half the regular price. I had never tried it before but the price was too tempting to not give it a go. I wish I had stocked up now as it was absolutely delicious. You'd have thought with it having pieces of coconut in it that it would affect the drinking experience but it didn't (to be fair I am someone who doesn't mind too much about having pieces of fruit in my drinks). Rather it gave it a creamier feel and thicker consistency compared to the regular coconut water and any pieces that are in it are very soft and just melt in your mouth. I will definitely be keeping an eye out for these and the regular variety for when they go on a deal again, and this time I will make sure to stock up on them.

the most amazing coconut water I have had. Very fl

5 stars

the most amazing coconut water I have had. Very flavoursome and sweet with no added sugar (nearly). Awesome product.

