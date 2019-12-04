Vita Pressed Coco Coconut Water 1L

Absolutely delicious
I bought this product when it was on a deal for half the regular price. I had never tried it before but the price was too tempting to not give it a go. I wish I had stocked up now as it was absolutely delicious. You'd have thought with it having pieces of coconut in it that it would affect the drinking experience but it didn't (to be fair I am someone who doesn't mind too much about having pieces of fruit in my drinks). Rather it gave it a creamier feel and thicker consistency compared to the regular coconut water and any pieces that are in it are very soft and just melt in your mouth. I will definitely be keeping an eye out for these and the regular variety for when they go on a deal again, and this time I will make sure to stock up on them.
the most amazing coconut water I have had. Very flavoursome and sweet with no added sugar (nearly). Awesome product.