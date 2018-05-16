Thicker Fuller Root Lifting Hair Serum 118Ml

Product Description
- Root Lifting Serum
- Need a lift? Defy gravity for fabulous looking fullness and mega volume. A caffeine fix for thin and thinning hair, this 100% vegan formula contains a triple shot of powerful botanicals to lift hair at the roots and provide all-over protection. Visible thicker, fuller hair achieved. Hair goals realised.
- Quinoa
- Helps to repair and protect hair strands. Benefits accumulate through repeated use.
- Vegan Keratin
- Is a plant-based alternative to animal-derived Keratin which deeply moisturises hair strands.
- Caffeine
- Is a naturally-occurring, plant-derived compound that helps build visible hair volume.
- This product not tested on animals
- With organic quinoa and caffeine
- Scalp to strand care for thin and thinning hair
- Sulphate, paraben, phthalate and gluten free
- Colour safe
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 118ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, VP/VA Copolymer, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Polyquaternium-11, Coco Glucoside, Caffeine, Chenopodium Quinoa Seed Extract*, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Fruit Extract*, Allantoin, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Red Clover) Leaf Extract, Pisum Sativum (Pea) Sprout Extract, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Wheat** Amino Acids, Soy Amino Acids, Arginine HCL, Serine, Threonine, Isomalt, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, *Certified Organic ingredients, **Non-Gluten
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best Before - See Base of Bottle
Produce of
Made in the USA of domestic and imported materials
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: Apply to your clean, damp hair and work from roots to ends. For maximum thickness and volume, blow-dry hair, and style as usual. For best results, wash and condition hair with Thicker Fuller Hair Strengthening Shampoo and Thicker Fuller Hair Repairing Conditioner prior to application.
Warnings
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF CONTACT WITH EYES OCCURS, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH WATER.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
Net Contents
118ml ℮
Safety information
