Thicker Fuller Root Lifting Hair Serum 118Ml

Thicker Fuller Root Lifting Hair Serum 118Ml
£ 11.00
£9.33/100ml

Product Description

  • Root Lifting Serum
  • Need a lift? Defy gravity for fabulous looking fullness and mega volume. A caffeine fix for thin and thinning hair, this 100% vegan formula contains a triple shot of powerful botanicals to lift hair at the roots and provide all-over protection. Visible thicker, fuller hair achieved. Hair goals realised.
  • Quinoa
  • Helps to repair and protect hair strands. Benefits accumulate through repeated use.
  • Vegan Keratin
  • Is a plant-based alternative to animal-derived Keratin which deeply moisturises hair strands.
  • Caffeine
  • Is a naturally-occurring, plant-derived compound that helps build visible hair volume.
  • This product not tested on animals
  • With organic quinoa and caffeine
  • Scalp to strand care for thin and thinning hair
  • Sulphate, paraben, phthalate and gluten free
  • Colour safe
  • 100% Vegan
  • Pack size: 118ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, VP/VA Copolymer, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Polyquaternium-11, Coco Glucoside, Caffeine, Chenopodium Quinoa Seed Extract*, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Fruit Extract*, Allantoin, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Red Clover) Leaf Extract, Pisum Sativum (Pea) Sprout Extract, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Wheat** Amino Acids, Soy Amino Acids, Arginine HCL, Serine, Threonine, Isomalt, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, *Certified Organic ingredients, **Non-Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Best Before - See Base of Bottle

Produce of

Made in the USA of domestic and imported materials

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Apply to your clean, damp hair and work from roots to ends. For maximum thickness and volume, blow-dry hair, and style as usual. For best results, wash and condition hair with Thicker Fuller Hair Strengthening Shampoo and Thicker Fuller Hair Repairing Conditioner prior to application.

Warnings

  CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF CONTACT WITH EYES OCCURS, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH WATER.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
  • 268 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
  • 268 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

118ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF CONTACT WITH EYES OCCURS, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH WATER.

