Thicker Fuller Repairing Hair Conditioner 355Ml

Product Description
- Repairing Conditioner
- Nourish your way to youthful strength and healthy vitality. Essential nourishment for thin and thinning hair, this ultra-lightweight, 100% vegan formula contains a potent elixir of super antioxidants to protect and repair damaged strands. Visibly thicker, fuller hair achieved. Hair goals realised.
- Quinoa
- Works to repair and protect hair strands. Its benefits accumulate through repeated use.
- Vegan Keratin
- Is a plant-based alternative to animal-derived Keratin which deeply moisturises hair strands.
- Neem Leaf
- Is rich in antioxidants and works to increase hair shine and manageability.
- This product not tested on animals.
- With organic quinoa, neem leaf and vegan keratin
- Scalp to strand care for thin and thinning hair
- SLS, paraben, phthalate and gluten free
- Colour safe
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 355ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Stearalkonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Biotin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Polyquaternium-7, Panthenol, Isomalt, Chenopodium (Quinoa) Seed Extract*, Adansonia Digitata Fruit (Baobab) Extract*, Caffeine, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Red Clover) Flower Extract, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Leaf Extract, Pisum Sativum (Pea) Sprout Extract, Hydrolized Quinoa, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Wheat** Amino Acids, Soy Amino Acids, Arginine HCL, Serine, Threonine, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, *Certified Organic ingredients, **Non-Gluten
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best Before - See Base of Bottle
Produce of
Made in the USA of domestic and imported materials
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: Work into your freshly shampooed hair from root to tip and leave for 1-3 minutes before rinsing. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat as desired. For best results, follow with Thicker Fuller Hair Root Lifting Serum and Thicker Fuller Hair Nourishing Daily Scalp Tonic.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
Return to
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
- www.thickerfullerhair.com
Net Contents
355ml ℮
