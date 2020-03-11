Thicker Fuller Strengthening Hair Shampoo 355Ml

Product Description
- Strengthening Shampoo
- Clear the way for wholesome body and healthy volume. A total reset for thin and thinning hair, this 100% vegan formula harnesses the power of nature's nutrients to free your scalp from follicle-clogging impurities and strengthen each individual strand. Visible thicker, fuller hair achieved. Hair goals realised.
- Quinoa
- Works to repair and protect hair strands. Its benefits accumulate through repeated use.
- Vitamineral Boost
- Rejuvenates the scalp surface with a rich, indulgent blend of essential minerals (Copper, Magnesium, and Zinc.)
- Baobab
- (From the majestic African tree) deeply hydrates and protects hair strands.
- This product not tested on animals.
- With organic quinoa, baobab and biotin
- Scalp to strand care for thin and thinning hair
- SLS, paraben, phthalate and gluten free
- Colour safe
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 355ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Cocamide MEA, Glycol Monostearate, PEG-30 Castor Oil, PEG-150 Distearate, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Laureth-4, Polyquaternium-7, Biotin, Olealkonium Chloride, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Red Clover) Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Pisum Sativum (Pea) Sprout Extract, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Chenopodium (Quinoa) Seed Extract*, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Fruit Extract*, Caffeine, Isomalt, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Wheat** Amino Acids, Soy Amino Acids, Arginine HCL, Serine, Threonine, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, *Certified Organic ingredient, **Non-Gluten
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best Before - See Base of Bottle
Produce of
Made in the USA of domestic and imported materials
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: Apply to your wet hair and massage into scalp, working through hair for 1-2 minutes before rinsing. Rinse thoroughly while continuing to massage scalp. For best result, follow with Thicker Fuller Hair Repairing Conditioner.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd.,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
355ml ℮
