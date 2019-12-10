Brancott Estate Organic Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description
- Organic White Wine - Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand
- Brancott Estate Living Land Series Organic Sauvignon Blanc is a wine produced in Marlborough, New Zealand. Sourced from our certified organic Omaka vineyard in the Southern side of Marlborough's Wairau Valley, the grapes were picked at the perfect moment during vintage to deliver its characteristic fresh and crisp finish. Big tropical fruit aromas jump out of the glass - passionfruit and pineapple, with hints of meadow flowers. On the palate, fresh fruit flavours continue with zesty citrus and hints of yellow capsicum. The lively palate finishes dry but the soft fruit sweetness is never far away.
- Our Living Land Series organic wines recognise our ongoing commitment to protecting the natural environment. From helping found sustainable winegrowing in New Zealand to replanting native vegetation, revitalising wetlands and returning indigenous birds to Marlborough. The wine was produced with no milk or other animal-derived products and is vegetarian and vegan and registered with the New Zealand Vegetarian Society.
- Try this wine with sweet seafood such as plump prawns on the barbecue, grilled scallops or salmon sashimi. It will work brilliantly with platters heaped with cheeses, olives and cured meats, or equally well with chicken roasted with lemon and herbs.
- Award Winning Premium white wine from Marlborough. Our story began over 40 years ago with a bold idea to plant vines in Marlborough, New Zealand. At the time, the South Island was considered too cold to grow grapes, but we challenged this thinking and planted the very first Sauvignon Blanc vines in Marlborough. It was this pioneering spirit that led to something spectacular; the distinctive and vibrant expression of Sauvignon Blanc now loved the world over.
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Big tropical fruit aromas jump out of the glass - passionfruit and pineapple, with hints of meadow fl owers. On the palate the fresh fruit fl avours continue with zesty citrus and hints of yellow capsicum. The lively palate finishes dry but the soft fruit sweetness is never far away.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Brancott Estate
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Patrick Matterman
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- The fruit for this wine came from our certified organic Omaka vineyard in the Southern side of Marlborough's Wairau Valley where the soils here, and the side valleys leading off it, are much older with higher clay content based on glacial outwash. The grapes were gently bag pressed and the juice was clarifi ed using gentle flotation with no additives. Fermentation was carried out in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks with selected yeast.
History
Regional Information
- This wine comes from Marlborough, New Zealand. Situated in the top north point of the soth island of NZ. The fruit for this wine came from our certified organic Omaka vineyard in the Southern side of Marlborough's Wairau Valley
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of New Zealand
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Brancott Estate Ltd,
- 38 Liverpool Street,
- Blenheim 7274,
- New Zealand.
Importer address
- Pernod Ricard Winemakers PTY Ltd,
- Chiswick Park,
- W4 5AN,
- UK.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard Winemakers PTY Ltd,
- Chiswick Park,
- W4 5AN,
- UK.
- Questions, Comments or Suggestions Contact Us At: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
- www.brancottestate.com
- www.wineinmoderation.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
Using Product Information
