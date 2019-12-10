Tesco Finest English White 750Ml

- Energy333kJ 80kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ / 64kcal
Product Description
- Finest English White 2018
- Made from Pinot Blanc, Bacchus and Chardonnay grapes grown and hand picked on Hush Heath’s award winning, family run estate in Marden, Kent, this complex and aromatic wine has aromas of fresh hedgerow and white flowers. The palate offers citrus, white pear and peach flavours and a lingering finish. Ideal served with pan fried fish or a goat’s cheese and asparagus tart.
- Wine of England
- Fresh & fruity
- English quality wine
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- This complex and aromatic wine has aromas of fresh hedgerow and white flowers. Palate offers citrus, white white pear and peach flavours and a lingering finish.
Region of Origin
England
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
8.6
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Hush Heath Estate
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Owen Elias and Victoria Ash
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay, Bacchus, Pinot Blanc
Vinification Details
- Made from Pinot Blanc, Bacchus and Chardonnay grapes grown and hand-picked on Hush Heath's award-winning, family run estate. The grapes were crushed, pressed and fermented in separate batches by variety and in some cases by vineyard parcel. Each fermentation was undertaken in stainless steel vats.
History
- Hush Heath Estate, situated in Kent, dates back to 1503. At the heart of the property is a Tudor manor surrounded by 162 hectares of perfectly manicured gardens, vineyards and apple orchards. Forward thinking Richard Balfour-Lynn first planted vineyards on the property in 2002. Today, Hush Heath's 15 hectares of vineyards and 8 hectares of apple trees are meticulously and sustainably managed by a family of viticulturists.
Regional Information
- All vineyards are located on the 400 acre estate in the heart of Kent. Wealden clay soils overlay Tunbridge Wells sand. Vines are trellised using the double guyot method with vertical shot positioning. Planting density is 3,300 vines per hectare and the whole estate is managed sustainably.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Wine of England
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Produced and bottled by:
- Hush Heath Estate,
- Kent,
- England,
- TN12 0HT,
- U.K.
Return to
- Hush Heath Estate,
- Kent,
- England,
- TN12 0HT,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|266kJ / 64kcal
|333kJ / 80kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
