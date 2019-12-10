By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bath Gem Amber Ale 4X440ml

image 1 of Bath Gem Amber Ale 4X440ml
Product Description

  • Amber Ale
  • Mad about our beer
  • We wanted to make an ale that feels as familiar as walking into your favourite country pub. So we used traditional British malts and balanced the soft fruits and bittersweet caramel with a soft, smooth bitterness. Our well-balanced amber ale that sees the malty character from the Maris Otter barley really shine through. All British hops, including Goldings from Kent, add subtle, aromatic spice.
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Our well-balanced amber ale that sees the malty character from the Maris Otter barley really shine through. All British hops, including Goldings from Kent, add subtle, aromatic spice

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Hare Brewery,
  • Warmley,
  • BS30 5LW.

Return to

  • Hare Brewery,
  • Warmley,
  • BS30 5LW.
  • www.bathales.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Never had a nice British beer, but as I haven't tr

1 stars

Never had a nice British beer, but as I haven't tried this brand I thought I'd give it a go. Result? It tastes like arse, and I feel more thristy after the drink than I was before I drank it.

