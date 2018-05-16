Echo Falls Tropical Fruits Wine 75Cl

Product Description
- White British Wine
- At Echo Falls we are passionate about creating new and exciting blends, so to find out more about our range, join us on:
- Facebook echofallswine
- Twitter echo_falls
- For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
- This wonderful white fruit fusion has been expertly crafted with natural flavours of tropical fruits to give you a beautifully sweet treat.
- Enjoy chilled or over ice for the perfect served.
- If you like this you'll love the rest of the Fruit Fusion range.
- Go on, give em a go!
- Wine of United Kingdom
- Alcoholic mixed beverage
- Natural flavours with fruit extracts
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This wonderful white fruit fusion has been expertly crafted with natural flavours of tropical fruits to give you a beautifully sweet treat.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
6.8
ABV
9% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Accolade Wines
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Alcoholic Mixed Beverage
History
- At Echo Falls, we are passionate about creating new and exciting products for you to try; from approachable wines, to fruit fusions, to vodka - and now, ProsEcho Falls! Perfect for a night in, or a night out, and ideal for sharing with friends.
Regional Information
- Produced in Great Britain.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Best consumed within 3 days of opening.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019