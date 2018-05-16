By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Echo Falls Tropical Fruits Wine 75Cl

Echo Falls Tropical Fruits Wine 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • White British Wine
  • This wonderful white fruit fusion has been expertly crafted with natural flavours of tropical fruits to give you a beautifully sweet treat.
  • Enjoy chilled or over ice for the perfect served.
  • If you like this you'll love the rest of the Fruit Fusion range.
  • Go on, give em a go!
  • Wine of United Kingdom
  • Alcoholic mixed beverage
  • Natural flavours with fruit extracts
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  This wonderful white fruit fusion has been expertly crafted with natural flavours of tropical fruits to give you a beautifully sweet treat.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Accolade Wines

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Alcoholic Mixed Beverage

History

  • At Echo Falls, we are passionate about creating new and exciting products for you to try; from approachable wines, to fruit fusions, to vodka - and now, ProsEcho Falls! Perfect for a night in, or a night out, and ideal for sharing with friends.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Great Britain.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Best consumed within 3 days of opening.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

