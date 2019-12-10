By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dark Horse Malbec 75Cl

4.5(31)Write a review
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Californian Wine
  • Pour a glass and let us know what you think.
  • darkhorsewine.co.uk
  • A bold wine with big personality, this Malbec offers rich notes of dark plum and blackberry, dark chocolate and a hint of spice resulting in a plush velvety finish.
  • Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, believes that fortune favours the bold. Her pioneering approach to viticulture and winemaking champions originality and above all, taste.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Darkhorse Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Beth Liston

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec, Petit Verdot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Dark Horse Malbec were harvested at optimum ripeness, which allowed for easy extraction of rich colour and velvety tannins. Warmer temperatures were used during fermentation in order to achieve more intense flavours and fruit forward aromatics. After the fermentation was complete, the wine was aged on oak to add complexity and balance.

History

  • At Dark Horse Wine, we believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.

Regional Information

  • The 2017 growing season has been a record year! Record rainfall in the Northern and the Southern Valleys, which filled lakes and reservoirs, recharged ground water and flushed salts through saturated soils. Early growth was strong and the vines were very happy and healthy. A fairly-mild spring early on, then a record heat was experienced in the Northern Valley, recording the hottest summer in nearly 40 years. The timing also resulted in driving down berry size in reds. This will be a vintage to remember!

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value

5 stars

Full of fruit. Good value

Light and easy drinking

4 stars

This is nice, easy drinking wine with a lovely aroma. It was quite a light wine, and not as deep as an Argentinian malbec. For the price it was a decent bottle of wine.

Deep and tasty

5 stars

Very pleasant on the palate. one of my favourite malbecs

Amazing taste and colour

5 stars

Amazing taste and colour

Surprised

4 stars

It was a surprise to find this was a smooth wine. Would recommend a try.

Nice label, lovely contents 😁

5 stars

Shared with a Roast Beef Dinner. Smooth and good accompaniment

Nice full bodied wine

4 stars

Nice full bodied wine, good with red meat and cheese

Smooth velvety red wine.

4 stars

Full bodied, easy to drink, rich flavoured wine. Great with a Sunday roast but just as easy to enjoy on it’s own.

Don't drink red, but looked a decent enough bottle

4 stars

Don't drink red, but looked a decent enough bottle to take to a gathering at a reasonable price.

For sure is a good wine, I had it over dinner and

5 stars

For sure is a good wine, I had it over dinner and the label really complete the bottle

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

