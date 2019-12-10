Dark Horse Malbec 75Cl

Good value
Full of fruit. Good value
Light and easy drinking
This is nice, easy drinking wine with a lovely aroma. It was quite a light wine, and not as deep as an Argentinian malbec. For the price it was a decent bottle of wine.
Deep and tasty
Very pleasant on the palate. one of my favourite malbecs
Amazing taste and colour
Surprised
It was a surprise to find this was a smooth wine. Would recommend a try.
Nice label, lovely contents 😁
Shared with a Roast Beef Dinner. Smooth and good accompaniment
Nice full bodied wine
Nice full bodied wine, good with red meat and cheese
Smooth velvety red wine.
Full bodied, easy to drink, rich flavoured wine. Great with a Sunday roast but just as easy to enjoy on it’s own.
Don't drink red, but looked a decent enough bottle
Don't drink red, but looked a decent enough bottle to take to a gathering at a reasonable price.
For sure is a good wine, I had it over dinner and
For sure is a good wine, I had it over dinner and the label really complete the bottle