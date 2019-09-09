By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Echo Falls Merlot Red Wine 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Echo Falls Merlot Red Wine 250Ml
£ 2.25
£6.75/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Californian Wine
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • If there was a wine that could match up to your favourite cuddly jumper, Merlot would be it. So when you're at the peak of comfort, grab a glass and fill it with its perfect partner, Merlot. Just don't spill any...it's a pain to get out!
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Ripe plums & blueberries
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe plums and blueberries.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Accolade Wines

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Light oak use in maturation.

History

  If there was a wine that could match-up to your favourite cuddle jumper, Merlot would be it. So when you're at the peak of comfort, grab a can of your new perfect partner, Merlot. Just don't spill any ... it's a pain to get out!

Regional Information

  • Wine of USA, California

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of USA

Name and address

  • Packaged by:
  • D-RP 907021,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Fruity and delicate

5 stars

Really lovely red wine, not too full bodied like some, very fruity. I love the cans as they have 250ml in so a decent glass. And with the offer of 4 for the price of 3 it doesn't work out much more expensive than buying a bottle.

