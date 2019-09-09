Echo Falls Merlot Red Wine 250Ml

Fruity and delicate
Really lovely red wine, not too full bodied like some, very fruity. I love the cans as they have 250ml in so a decent glass. And with the offer of 4 for the price of 3 it doesn't work out much more expensive than buying a bottle.
Offer
California
Red
3.3
12.5% vol
Accolade Wines
Other
Accolade Wines
United States
Wine
Merlot
Ambient
Wine of USA
18 Years
250ml ℮
