By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen Bolognese Bolognese Bake Plus & Basil 8Pk 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ella's Kitchen Bolognese Bolognese Bake Plus & Basil 8Pk 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Bolognese Bakes with Pasta + Basil
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • From our kitchen to your freezer
  • I'm mmm-mini soft pasta, veggies and minced beef, baked with rich tomato-y bolognese. I'm organic, full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
  • These 8 tasty meal time stars are ever so nice - without any naughties.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness.
  • I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Ella x
  • Cook me in 12 minutes
  • Tasty goodness
  • 3 different veggies
  • British beef
  • Yummy organic food for kids
  • Source of protein
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Source of protein
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Bolognese Sauce 42% (Tomatoes, Beef (8%), Cornflour, Basil, Black Pepper), Organic Macaroni Pasta 28% (Water and Organic Macaroni (Durum Wheat)), Organic Vegetables 18% (Carrots, Onions), Organic Eggs 12%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook me straight from frozen.
Pre-heat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
Remove all packaging, place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook for 12 minutes.
Please always make sure I am piping hot all the way through after cooking but let me cool for a few minutes before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only. Please don't microwave me.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bake
Energy 482kJ/115kcal121kJ/29kcal
Fat 3.2g0.8g
-of which saturates 1.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 15.7g3.9g
-of which sugars 3.3g0.8g
Fibre 1.3g0.3g
Protein 5.1g1.3g
Salt 0.20g0.05g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cod Fishies With Vegetable 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Starry Chicken Nuggets 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Upside Down Cottage Pie 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids S'berry & Banana Muffins 200G

£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here