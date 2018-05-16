Ella's Kitchen Bolognese Bolognese Bake Plus & Basil 8Pk 200G

Product Description
- Bolognese Bakes with Pasta + Basil
- From our kitchen to your freezer
- I'm mmm-mini soft pasta, veggies and minced beef, baked with rich tomato-y bolognese. I'm organic, full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
- These 8 tasty meal time stars are ever so nice - without any naughties.
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness.
- I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- P.S. Let's be friends
- Ella x
- Cook me in 12 minutes
- Tasty goodness
- 3 different veggies
- British beef
- Yummy organic food for kids
- Source of protein
- No added salt
- No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Bolognese Sauce 42% (Tomatoes, Beef (8%), Cornflour, Basil, Black Pepper), Organic Macaroni Pasta 28% (Water and Organic Macaroni (Durum Wheat)), Organic Vegetables 18% (Carrots, Onions), Organic Eggs 12%, Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook me straight from frozen.
Pre-heat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
Remove all packaging, place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook for 12 minutes.
Please always make sure I am piping hot all the way through after cooking but let me cool for a few minutes before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only. Please don't microwave me.
Produce of
I'm produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bake
|Energy
|482kJ/115kcal
|121kJ/29kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|0.8g
|-of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|3.9g
|-of which sugars
|3.3g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.05g
Safety information
