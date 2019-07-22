By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen Bean Burgers 8Pk 200G

1(1)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Bean Burgers 8Pk 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Cowboy Bean Burgers with Cheese
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • From our kitchen to your freezer
  • I'm smokey sweet bean burgers, packed full of veggies and cheddar cheese for a very tasty twist, all wrapped up in crunchy gluten free breadcrumbs. I'm organic, full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
  • These 8 tasty meal time stars are ever so nice - without any naughties
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness.
  • I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Ella x
  • Cook me in 16 minutes
  • Tasty goodness
  • 5 different veggies
  • Yummy organic food for kids
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetables 42% (Sweetcorn, Onions, Red Peppers, Carrots, Tomato Puree), Organic Breadcrumbs 28% (Water* and Organic ingredients: Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Teff Flour, Potato Starch, Salt*, Paprika), Organic Haricot Beans 18%, Organic Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 7%, Organic Dried Potato 4%, Organic Garlic <1%, Organic Smoked Paprika <1%, Other Stuff 0%, *I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18°C or cooler. Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook me straight from frozen.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6.
Remove all packaging, place burgers on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook for 16 minutes. Please make sure I'm piping hot all the way through before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only. Please don't microwave me.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before feeding me to your kids.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper burger
Energy 873kJ218kJ209kcal52kcal
Fat 9.7g2.4g
-of which saturates 2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate 21.4g5.4g
-of which sugars 3.1g0.8g
Fibre 6.5g1.6g
Protein 5.8g1.5g
Salt 0.46g0.12g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before feeding me to your kids.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

No thank you, Ella!

1 stars

Kids totally rejected these, so i thought i would try them. They are now in the food waste waiting for collection

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cod Fishies With Vegetable 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Starry Chicken Nuggets 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Risotto Balls With Cheese & Tomato 8Pk 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Vegetable Frittatas 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here